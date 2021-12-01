Jimmy “Jim” Doyle Skinner, 86, of Brighton, passed away at 8 am on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy.
He was born on February 21, 1935 in Leachville, AR, to the late James and Estella (Cameron) Skinner.
Jim married Sylvia Collins on August 14, 1970. She survives.
Jim owned and operated Jimco Heating and Cooling as a HVAC specialist. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; brother David (Judy) Skinner; sisters Bonnie Jones, Betty Hall, Fran Whewell, Geraldine Vandewarker, and Brenda Skinner; brother-in-law George (Delores) Collins; several nieces and nephews, including Carla Hagen, Melissa and Jeff Hall, and John and Jennifer Collins.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Estella; father and mother-in-law Carl and Edna Collins; brother Paul Skinner; sisters Ann Skinner and Nell Pitchford. brothers in law William Jones, Owen Vandewarker, and Robert Pitchford.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at 11 am on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Brighton.
Per Jim’s wishes his body is to be donated to science through St. Louis University School of Medicine.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jimmy D Skinner, please visit our floral store.