Jimmie Hill

Jimmie Leon Hill, 83, former Jersey County Superintendent of Highways, died February 11, 2022, in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Mr. Hill was born November 2, 1938 to Ira and Edith (Morland) Hill in Fayette County. He was born at home, and so close to midnight his birthdate was debated before the birth certificate could be filed.
He met his wife, Sharon Kay (Wright) Hill of Fayette County, Illinois, at the county 4H fair. His mother tried to introduce him to the champion seamstress, but Mom jumped the line. The tall, quiet boy with the beautiful, blue eyes had to be hers, she said.
They married in April 1965.
Mr. Hill served with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building roads in South Korea, and the Illinois National Guard; worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation, helping design and build parts of the interstate highway system in Illinois; then was Jersey County Superintendent of Highways for more than 25 years, starting in 1973.
He helped improve many county roads, and repair and build bridges. He rode along with the snowplow crews because there was an odd number of workers, and he didn’t want anyone going out alone.
He was instrumental in the campaign to finance and build an upgraded garage for the county’s road equipment and for the men who operated it.
He was a member of the local Masonic Lodge and the Order of the Eastern Star, and an advisor to the Jerseyville Order of Rainbow for Girls. He was a supportive father through years of band and choir performances, dance recitals, and theater performances.
An avid gardener, he’s remembered for bringing grocery bags of surplus vegetables to friends and to co-workers at the Jersey County Courthouse. And a loyal friend, he brought tools and tiled into the wee hours helping a close friend’s family finish a bathroom remodel exactly the way their father had wanted before the man died of a long illness.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Kay (Wright) Hill of Bethalto; his children: Kathleen (Michael) Kassab of Chesterfield, Missouri, Jana (Matthew Mulkerin) Hill of San Pedro, Belize, and Dr. Sean (Melanie) Hill of Frisco, Texas; his brothers: Rex Hill of Coffeen, Illinois, and Melvin Hill of Ramsey, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira Hill and Edith (Morland) Hill of Ramsey, Illinois.
A memorial service will be held March 5 at Alexander Funeral home, 108 N. Liberty St., Jerseyville, Illinois. Visitation at 10 a.m., services at 11 a.m.
