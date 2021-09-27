Jill Suzanne Roberts, 65, entered into Heaven into her Saviors arms at 3:44 p.m., Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri, following a brief and courageous fight with cancer.
She was born in Jersey County on December 12, 1955, the daughter of Reuel Homer and June Emeline (Smith) Roberts.
Jill was a faithful servant of God, as she traveled for many years with the Covenant Players, where she helped to spread the Gospel. She also served as a Minister of the Methodist faith for many years, while residing in Ohio.
Jill never met a stranger and anyone who ran into Jill in public, knew she would call them by name. She had many friends that she considered her own family, and if she met you, she never forgot you.
She was known for her big hugs, her amazing quilts and afghans and in her own words, her wealth of useless information, making her nearly unbeatable in trivia.
Surviving are a nephew and his wife, Jason and Michelle Roberts, along with their children, Juniper and Copland, of Richmond, Virginia; along with cousins and extended family; and a host of friends and her many “adopted” nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers and a sister in-law, Kenny Roberts and Rick and Lynn Roberts.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville, where Jill was a loyal and faithful member. Rev. Bob Taylor will officiate. A time of fellowship honoring Jill’s life will be held immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
Memories may be shared by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com