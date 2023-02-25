obit generic

Carrollton

Jessica Marie (Droege) Giberson, 38, died unexpectedly at Monday, February 20, 2023 at her home in Carrollton. 

Surviving are her father and step-mother: William and Pam Droege of Quincy. 

Mother and step-father: Joanette and Anthony Wader of Medora 

Husband: Adam Giberson of Carrollton 

Daughter: Alexis Bailey of Eldred

2 step-daughters:

Brooklynn and Jozey Giberson of Greenfield 

Four Brothers:

Christopher (Katie) Droege of Quincy

Travis (Chrysta) Wader of Jerseyville

Samuel Droege of Quincy

Jacob Droege of Quincy

Sister: Sarah Droege of St. Louis, MO

Grandparents:

Patrick and Vera Droege of Meppen

Step-grandparents:

George and LaVerne Wader

Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. 