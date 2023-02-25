Carrollton
Jessica Marie (Droege) Giberson, 38, died unexpectedly at Monday, February 20, 2023 at her home in Carrollton.
Surviving are her father and step-mother: William and Pam Droege of Quincy.
Mother and step-father: Joanette and Anthony Wader of Medora
Husband: Adam Giberson of Carrollton
Daughter: Alexis Bailey of Eldred
2 step-daughters:
Brooklynn and Jozey Giberson of Greenfield
Four Brothers:
Christopher (Katie) Droege of Quincy
Travis (Chrysta) Wader of Jerseyville
Samuel Droege of Quincy
Jacob Droege of Quincy
Sister: Sarah Droege of St. Louis, MO
Grandparents:
Patrick and Vera Droege of Meppen
Step-grandparents:
George and LaVerne Wader
Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.