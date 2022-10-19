Jess Pickel

Jess Raymond Pickel, 49, died at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton, following a three month valiant battle with lung cancer.
He was born on October 14, 1973 in Alton and was the son of Jacob W. and Diana J. (Taylor) Pickel. Jess grew up in Jersey County and graduated with the Class of 1992 from Jersey Community High School.
He was employed for nineteen years as a Chemical Operator with Sensient Technologies in Saint Louis, Missouri and had been employed for the past three years as a Driver with FTS Delivery, until his diagnosis in July.
He married the former Stacey Warren on December 11, 1998 at Victory Baptist Church in Jerseyville, and albeit far too short, their twenty three years of marriage was blessed with many wonderful memories together raising their seven boys.
Jess lived his life centered around two simple, yet profound, beliefs: Faith and commitment to his family.
He was an active and devout member of First Baptist Church in Brighton, where he enjoyed singing and showcasing his talents with various musical instruments. He worked tirelessly to provide the best possible life for his children, and enjoyed each and every moment spent with his boys – whether it be hunting or assisting them with their landscaping business. Some of his best time were spent behind the grill or smoker, while having everyone together and just soaking it all in.
Surviving are his wife, Stacey Pickel and their seven children – Cody, Darin, Cameron, Derek, Caleb, Dakota and Callen; his father and step-mother, Jake and Ida May Pickel of Jerseyville; a sister, Tammy Laslie of Jerseyville; three brothers and their spouses, Tim and Lori Pickel of Edwardsville, Jason Pickel of Alton and Brad and Michelle Pickel of Jerseyville; two step-brothers and their spouses, Richard and Brenda Anderson of Jerseyville and Brian and Patty Anderson of St. Louis, Missouri; his father in-law and mother in-law, Bill and Cathy Warren of Carrollton; a sister in-law and brother in-law, Jennifer and John Fontenot of Benton, Arkansas; a brother in-law and sister in-law, Jeremy and Stephanie Warren of Jerseyville; Bob Woolsey of Jerseyville, who was like a second father to Jess; along with a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Diana Pickel; paternal grandparents, Jacob and Mabel Pickel Sr.; maternal grandparents, Walter and Cora Maude Taylor Sr.; grandparents in-law, Phyllis Ganz and Morris Warren Sr.; as well as a brother in-law, John Laslie.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday with Rev. Don Letson officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family, in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com