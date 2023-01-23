Jerry Lewis

Jerry E. Lewis, 65, passed away at 12:16 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, IL.
Born March 20, 1957 in Alton, he was a son of Paul E. Lewis and Patricia (Savage) Inlow.
Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1975-1979. He was stationed on the supercarrier, USS Ranger. After he was honorably discharged, he used his talents as an aircraft mechanic to work at McDonnell-Douglas and Boeing where he continued doing what he loved for many years.
Jerry was one of a kind. His laughter was infectious. He loved to make people laugh. His family filled his heart. He loved spending time with them, whether it was fishing, going out to eat with them, or just visiting. His family meant the world to him. Jerry was an avid music listener and loved going to watch different local bands, especially if his brother was playing. He made friends everywhere he went and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Leah and Justin Lybarger of Edwardsville; his son, Chris Lewis of Alton; 7 grandchildren that he loved dearly; four sisters, Valerie Lewis of Wood River, Tricia (Louis) Thompson of Bethalto, Bobbie (Jason) Tetidrick of Alton, and Kathy Lewis of Alton; two brothers, Mike (Vicki Plumb) Lewis of Godfrey and Paul D. Lewis of Jerseyville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Paul Lewis; and a brother, Lee Lewis.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 27 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 1 p.m. until services begin at 3 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the family.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com