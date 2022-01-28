Jerry Lee Wyhs, 37, died at 3:53 p.m., Thursday, January 27, 2022 at his home, following a courageous battle with ALS.
Jerry was born on September 19, 1984 in Jerseyville, the son of James and Deborah (Miller) Wyhs.
Jerry grew up in Fieldon and enjoyed spending time outdoors, 4-wheeling, fishing and mushroom hunting. He was an avid gamer and spent much of his time on his X-Box and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family, most especially his nieces and nephew.
Jerry faced many health struggles throughout his life, but he approached each obstacle with fierce determination. He never complained, but instead chose to live his life to the fullest of his ability, never shying away from a good time.
Surviving are his parents, Jim and Deborah Wyhs of Fieldon; his twin brother, Terry (Kayla) Wyhs of Palmyra as well as brothers, Jason (Jennifer) Wyhs of Fieldon and Robert Murray of Delhi; a sister, Melissa (Tony) Hill of Brilliant, Alabama; two nieces, Kayla Hill and Bailey Robb; a nephew, Landon Wyhs; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hal and Gyelia Pollard and Earsie and Hazel Miller; an aunt, Betty Miller; as well as two uncles, Douglas and Forrest Miller.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Fieldon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of Crawford Funeral Home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com