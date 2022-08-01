Jerry Ray (White) Crotchett, 83, died on July 12, 2022 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab. Jerry was born in Shawnee Junction, Illinois on February 28, 1939 to Raymond White and Jerama (Williams) Royster. She worked as a home healthcare provider. Jerry is survived by her children: Kevin Allen, Mark Allen, Kimberly Rice, Tammy Stanley, and Jamie Wahl; grandchildren: Jennifer (Matthew) Warren, Craig (Tara) Utterback, Cory (Heather) Utterback, Jacob (Sarah) Stanley, Brandon Allen, Amber Allen, Jordan Shepard, and Marcus Wahl; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings: Anne Frields and David White. Jerry was preceded in death by her parents; son: Steven Fehrenbacher, and brother: Raymond White. A burial ceremony will take place on August 5, 2022 at 11am in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, Illinois.
Alexander Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements