Jerome McKenney

Jerome Gerald “Jerry” McKenney, 70, passed away at 1:50 a.m., Tuesday, March 1, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri.
He was born on May 27, 1951 in Alton to Jerome Gerald and Nancy (Brown) McKenney.
Jerry attended East Alton-Wood River High School and enlisted with the United State Army, where he served our country honorably.
He married Debra K. Zimmerman on February 21, 1975 in Alton, and throughout their 47 years of marriage, they shared in many wonderful memories together as they raised their two daughters.
Jerry and Debbie spent 37 years residing in Merrillville, Indiana, where Jerry was employed as a Crane Operator with BP Amoco in Whiting, Indiana. In total, his career spanned 30 years, prior to his retirement on November 29, 2007.
Jerry and Debbie returned to the area in 2018, purchasing their home in Elsah, which Jerry spent countless hours remodeling and making their own. He was a jack of all trades, and enjoyed spending time in his barn, tinkering with his tractors and cars. His greatest joy in life, however, was the time he was able to spend with his family and the memories he created with grandchildren, who truly were the apple of his eye.
Surviving are his mother, Nancy McKenney of East Alton; his wife, Debbie McKenney of Elsah; two daughters, Jamie McKenney, and her companion, Bob Crawford, of Portage, Indiana and Casey Waddell and her husband, Dave, of Hobart, Indiana; four grandchildren, Alexis Johnson and her husband,Matt, and Jeremy, Jackson and Jenna Waddell; his grandpuppies, Yoda, Wickett, Snoke, Archie, Obi and Jyn; a brother, Dell McKenney, and his companion, Carol Metlon, of East Alton; two sisters and their spouses, Teresa and Grady Frazier of Grafton and Lori and Kary Smith of Elsah; his cousin and best friend, Greg Halemeyer and his wife, Debbie, of Golden Eagle; along with his brothers in-law and sisters in-law, Ed and Carla Zimmerman of Everett, Washington and Phyllis and Jimmy Sackman of Alton;
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerome Gerald McKenney.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Following the funeral services, Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 will conduct full military honors.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to American Cancer Society.
