Jennifer Lynn Edwards, 35, passed away at 9:25 a.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at her residence.
Jennifer was born February 6, 1986 in Alton. She was a daughter of Steven Campbell of South Roxana and the late Mary M. (Lowe) Campbell Black, Step-mother Deborah R. (Donovan) Campbell of South Roxana and step-father, the late Robert Black.
Jennifer and Stephen J. Edwards of Jerseyville, were married on December 13, 2015.
She was a Registered Nurse and had worked at Integrity Healthcare in Alton, (formerly Eldercare) for eight years.
Also surviving are one daughter, Alexis Silk-Campbell of Jerseyville; two sons, Landon Edwards and Jackson Edwards of Jerseyville; one sister, Ashley N. Campbell of Bartonville, IL; one step-sister, Torie & Steven Wilfong of South Roxana; one half-brother, Evan Campbell of Joneburg, MO; two step-brother, Creg and Christina Cannon of Cottage Hills, Levi Cannon of Cottage Hills.
Besides her mother and step-father, Jennifer was preceded in death by two nephews, Cameron and Jacob Campbell.
A celebration of Jennifer’s life will begin at 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River.
Services will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Tim Collard officiating.
Burial will be private.
Memorials may be given to the family.
