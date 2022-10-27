Jennifer “Jill” Johnson, 53, of Medora, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Carlinville, Illinois.
She was born July 17, 1969, in Jerseyville, Illinois, to Lawrence Bruce and Barbara (Platto) Johnson.
Jill attended and graduated from James Center in Alton. Following graduation, she went to work at Challenge Unlimited for over 30 years. She was very social and never met a stranger but she did hold her close relationships close to her heart. Jill participated in the Illinois Special Olympics, competing in several events, her favorites being running events and softball throw. She was awarded several medals during her sports careers, all of which she was very proud of. Jill enjoyed living at Calhoun Court, where she leaves behind many friends who will miss her. Her family will miss her bubbly personality and her hugs, because she LOVED HUGS!
Jill will be deeply missed by her mother, Barbara of Medora; brothers, Ronny (Cheryl) Johnson of Medora, Tim (Monica) Johnson of Kane; and her nieces and nephews, Cody (Ashley) Johnson, Gracie (Tim) Kruckeberg, Matthew Johnson, Lauren (Tim) McBride.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois. Pastor Joel Lohr will officiate.
Burial will follow in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Medora, Illinois.
Memorials in Jill’s name may be made to Bethel Baptist Church in Jerseyville or Special Olympics Illinois.
Online guestbook and condolences can be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.