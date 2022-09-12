Jeffrey Swiatkowski

Jeffrey L. Swiatkowski, 74, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at his home.
Born Apr. 2, 1948 in Trenton, NJ, he was a son of Edward and Pauline (Novak) Swiatkowski.
He married Del M. Wickenhauser Feb. 14, 1986. She passed away March 8, 2019.
Jeff worked various jobs through the years including Management with ServiceMaster for Alton Memorial Hospital and in management/sales with various companies. He served with the U.S. Navy. While a young man, Jeff took an interest in music and loved playing the trombone with the Navy Band. He was a passionate trombonist and dedicated arranger of music, which was a distinctive skill of his. Jeff had played with several different bands up until the time of his illness, which include: New Horizons, Ambassadors of Swing, Edwardsville Community Band and the Granite City Community Band. His fellow band members became his friends; he loved the comradery of their company and especially enjoyed their lunch outings. His other favorite hobbies include: woodworking, coin collecting and model trains. Jeff's pride and joy were his two grandsons, which gave him the strength he needed over the last several months.
Survivors include a stepson, Jeff (April) Brown of Brighton and their sons Austin and Dylan; a brother, Ed Swiatkowski of Carlinville; and a sister, Paula Swiatkowski of California.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of his life will be Sunday September 25 from 2-5pm at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Moeller Cancer Center.
Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook and information available at www.paynicfh.com