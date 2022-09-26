Nowaski.jpg

Jeffrey "Jeff" Nowaski, 57, passed away September 6, 2022.

Born January 25, 1965 in Alton, he was the son of Larry and Marjorie (Roberts) Nowaski.

He had worked as a security guard for Clark refinery.

Surviving are a son, Brendon Nowaski of Wood River; daughters, Chelsea (Nick) Sexton of Staunton, Breanna Nowaski of Bethalto; granddaughter, Isabella Sexton; sister, Sherri (Jim) Nixon of Brighton; several aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; his former wife, Suzanne Bays of Brighton; and canine companion, "Max".

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Steven Nowaski.

A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be from 1 pm until time of service at 3 pm, Saturday, October 1 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Private interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials are suggested to 5 A's animal Shelter.