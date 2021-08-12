Jeffrey Neil Darr, 62, died at 12:38 a.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.
He was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on August 27, 1958, and was one of six children born to Dwight and Gladys (Howerton) Darr.
Jeff was raised on the family farm along with his five siblings, and graduated in 1976 from Southwestern High School in Piasa.
His entire life was spent on the farm that he loved so much, engaging in farming. Along the way, he also spent time working as a construction laborer out of Local #338 in Wood River, working mainly at Erwin Ready Mix in Shipman and eventually owned and operated F&D Trucking, alongside his good friend, Garland Foiles. They specialized in cattle hauling throughout the entire United States.
In his spare time he enjoyed quail hunting and participating in numerous truck pulling events, where he achieved many awards and titles. His happiest moments, however, were just spending time on his farm, especially when he was able to cart his grandchildren and dogs around on his John Deere Gator.
He is survived by a son and daughter in-law, Heath and Chloe Darr of Medora; a daughter and son in-law, Kodilee and Ryan Hines of Brighton; three grandchildren, Jace and Macie Hines and Luke Darr; his companion, Vali (Long) Johnisee of Piasa, and her daughter and granddaughter, Tara Plunkett and Alane Plunkett of Medora; two sisters and a brother in-law, Marilyn Cunningham of Medora, and Kim and Kevin Albert of Piasa; two brothers and a sister in-law, Larry Darr of Shipman and Paul and Karen Darr of Edwardsville; a sister in-law, Janet Darr of Medora; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles "Chuck" Darr; and a brother in-law, Bob Cunningham.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday. Rev. Ray Robinson will officiate.
He will be laid to rest in the Little Flock Cemetery near his farm in Piasa.
Memorials may be given to either the Piasa Methodist Church or to Shriner's Hospital in St. Louis.