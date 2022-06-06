Jeffrey Manda

Jeffrey Paul Manda, 44, of Godfrey, IL passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 6:12 pm.
He was born on October 13, 1977, in Alton, IL the son of Phillip Manda and Doris (Gottschalk) Schnarr.
Jeffrey was a brick mason and created beautiful stonework and masonry. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting. He had a wonderful sense of humor and above all else loved his family and his children.
He is survived by his father, Phillip (Juanita) Manda of Jerseyville, IL; mother, Doris Schnarr of Godfrey, IL; his children, Jakob and Jessika Manda of Rosewood Heights, IL a brother, Scott Manda of Charleston, IL; a nephew, Heath Schroeder of Jerseyville, IL; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded.
A visitation will take place of Friday, June 10, 2022, from 10:00 am until the service at 12:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey, IL
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with burial expenses.
