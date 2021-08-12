Jeffrey L. Oetken Sr. passed away on August 8 2021 at his home in Batchtown.
He was born on October 16, 1943 to the late John and Bertha (Hellrung) Oetken Sr. He married Jo Ann Renfro December 17, 1987 in Hardin.
Jeff retired from Laclede Steel where he was a foreman. He enjoyed going to naval reunions, fishing, duck hunting, and gardening.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Jeff (Vickie) Oetken Jr.; son-in-law Jeff Sharp; four grandchildren, Tiffany (Ricardo) Ruiz, Casey (Joe) Sharp, Tyler (Amber) Vaughn, and Lynsey Parker; six great grandchildren, three siblings, Janice Oetken Case, Joyce Oetken, and James (Sue) Oetken; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jamie Sue Sharp; two siblings, John “Jack” Oetken Jr. and Jeanne Hawkins: and two brothers-in-law, Bud Case and Ronnie Hawkins.
Per his wishes, his body was donated to science.
There will be a memorial service on August 28, addition details to come via facebook.`
