Jeffrey Baecht

Jeffrey A. Baecht, 59, passed away at 9:15 a.m., Sunday, January 9, 2022 at his home, after a courageous battle against ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). Jeff selflessly donated his spine and brain to the Department of Pathology at St. Louis University School of Medicine to help ALS research.
He was born in Alton, Illinois on October 22, 1962, one of six children born to the late Edward Joseph and Enid Louise (Hayes) Baecht Sr.
Jeff grew up in Grafton and following his honorable discharge with the United States Air Force, spent the majority of his life residing in Jerseyville.
He married the love of his life, Cherri Meza, on July 20, 2019 at Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton and she survives.
Jeff enjoyed sitting in his rocking chair, listening to music, visiting with family and friends over an ice cold beer or a Twisted Tea. He enjoyed hunting with his daughter, Sophia, goofing off with his son, Legend, trap shooting, smoking an occasional cigar, 4-wheeler riding, bowling, boating, fishing, bbq’ing, cooking, baking, frying fish and Thanksgiving turkey, gardening, sledding, going to concerts, canoeing, hiking, watching musicals at the Fabulous Fox Theatre, landscaping, traveling, dancing and stargazing with his beloved wife. He was a kind, caring, loving, and selfless father, husband and friend. He never met a stranger. He was so vibrant and full of life! His smile was captivating and his laugh was contagious. He was charming, witty and meticulous. He was a proud Air Force Veteran and was proud to be an American. He was a hard working and dedicated Crane Operator at Olin Brass (Wieland) for 27 years. He enjoyed attending meetings at the Jerseyville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
In addition to his wife, Cherri Baecht, he is also survived by his four children, Justin (Leah) Baecht of St. Jacob, Illinois, Hannah (Drew) Maness of Edwardsville and Sophia and Legend Goldberg, both at home; four grandchildren, Laina and Lukas Baecht and Nora and Katy Maness; a sister, Amy (Gene) Schutz of Carrollton; and three brothers, Joe Baecht Jr., Dirk (Kim) Baecht and Andy (Michelle) Baecht, all of Grafton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Zachary Baecht and a sister, Lori Griffin.
A memorial visitation will be conducted on Friday, January 21st from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by a military honors ceremony at 7:00 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Drinks and reminiscing to celebrate Jeff’s life will follow at the Tri-County Bowling Alley in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are encouraged to the ALS Association or to Paralyzed Veterans of America.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com