Jeffrey A. Baecht, 59, died at 9:15 a.m., Sunday, January 9, 2022 at his residence, following a short and courageous battle with ALS.

Surviving are his wife, Cherri Baecht

4 children:

Justin (Leah) Baecht of St. Jacob, Illinois

Hannah (Drew) Maness of Edwardsville

Sophia Goldberg at home

Legend Goldberg at home 

4 grandchildren: Laina and Lukas Baecht and Nora and Katy Maness

3 brothers and sisters in-law: 

Joe Baecht Jr. of Grafton

Dirk and Kim Baecht of Grafton

Andy and Michelle Baecht of Grafton

Sister and brother in-law:

Amy and Gene Schutz of Carrollton

Memorial  Visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 4 p.m. until time of Military Honors at 7 p.m., at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are encouraged to ALS Association or to Paralyzed Veterans of America. 