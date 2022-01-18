Jeffrey A. Baecht, 59, died at 9:15 a.m., Sunday, January 9, 2022 at his residence, following a short and courageous battle with ALS.
Surviving are his wife, Cherri Baecht
4 children:
Justin (Leah) Baecht of St. Jacob, Illinois
Hannah (Drew) Maness of Edwardsville
Sophia Goldberg at home
Legend Goldberg at home
4 grandchildren: Laina and Lukas Baecht and Nora and Katy Maness
3 brothers and sisters in-law:
Joe Baecht Jr. of Grafton
Dirk and Kim Baecht of Grafton
Andy and Michelle Baecht of Grafton
Sister and brother in-law:
Amy and Gene Schutz of Carrollton
Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 4 p.m. until time of Military Honors at 7 p.m., at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are encouraged to ALS Association or to Paralyzed Veterans of America.