Jason Michael Schwegel, 36, died unexpectedly at 12: 11 p.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on March 12, 1985 in Fayetteville, North Carolina and was the son of Michael James Schwegel and Johnna Fay (Allen) Miller.
Jason grew up in Jersey County, graduating with the Class of 2003 from Jersey Community High School.
He was employed as a cook and waiter and various restaurants throughout the area. He then transitioned to the Auto Parts industry, most recently working as a Parts Clerk at Advanced Auto Parts in Alton.
Anyone who knew Jason knew of his love of Classic Horror films and the St. Louis Blues. His cats, Elvira, Norma and Spook, held a very special place in his heart. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and their love for him knew no bounds.
Surviving are his mother, Johnna Miller of Dow; his father and step-mother, Michael and Amy Schwegel of Jerseyville; a sister and brother in-law, Crystal and Michael Snider of Marrero, Louisiana; half siblings and their spouses, Ciera and C.J. Miles of Jerseyville, Tanner Schwegel of Jerseyville, Schon and Dalee Schwegel, currently stationed at Scott Air Force Base and Dalton Miller of Dow; his maternal grandmother, Marcella Allen of Carrollton; step grandparents, Bill Miller of Mesa, Arizona and Bob and Gayle Rothe of Jerseyville; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, Jeffrey Miller; paternal grandparents, Otto and Dixie Schwegel Jr.; maternal grandfather, John Allen and his step-grandmother, Sandra Miller.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
