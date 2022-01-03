Janis Mae Taulman, 64, died at 3:30 a.m., Friday, December 3, 2021 at White Hall Nursing & Rehab Center in White Hall.
She was born on January 7, 1957 in Carrollton, the eldest daughter born to Leona Yvonne (Taylor) Hillis.
Janis was a lifelong resident of Jerseyville and attended Jersey Community High School. She went on to further her education at Lewis & Clark Community College and retired as a Security Therapy Aide at Alton Mental Health, where she worked for many years.
Janis found joy in the simple things in life, and enjoyed surrounding herself with the company of her family. Her grandchildren were truly the apple of her eye and she soaked up every moment she was able to share with them.
Surviving are two children, Christopher Dale Freeman of Grafton and Carie Bishop of White Hall; her “bonus” daughter, Amy (Gene) Schutz of Carrollton; seven grandchildren, Wyatt Freeman, Madalynn Martin, Nolan Bland (and his mother, Kayley Clendenny), Oliver Bishop, Zander Bishop, Porter Bishop and Chloe Schutz; a great granddaughter, Mia Swarringin; four sisters, Julia (Rodney) Lass of Hannibal, Missouri, Lori Deskovich of Indiana, Crystal Hillis of Hardin and Dina Eminizer of Pennsylvania; two brothers and sisters in-law, James and Kelley Jo Hillis of Panama City Beach, Florida and Anthony and Angela Hillis of Jerseyville; a brother in-law, Tony McCoy of Grafton; in addition to being a proud aunt of seven nieces, seven nephews and twenty three great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Leona Hillis; a son, Gavid Bland; a sister, Carmen McCoy; as well as her grandparents, Raymond and Lena Taylor.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Grafton American Legion beginning at 5 p.m.
Memorials may be given to Grafton American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com