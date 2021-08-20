Janice Eileen Clark, 76, passed away at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center in Hardin.
She was born on February 18, 1945 in Taylorville, the eldest of 3 daughters born to the late Lewis Grant and Mary Elizabeth (Kohl) Clark.
Janice grew up near Mt. Auburn and Edinburg, Illinois, graduating with the Class of 1963 from Edinburg High School. She went on to attend Illinois State University, where she graduated in 1967 with her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education.
She began her teaching career with the Marseilles School District in Northern Illinois and the Forreston Valley School District, where she taught 4th grade.
She married Russell Edmund Clark on June 13, 1970 and together their marriage was blessed with two children, Danielle and Damien.
Shortly after their marriage, the couple settled in Jersey County, and Janice began her long and proud career as an educator with Jersey Community Unit School District #100. She worked as a 3rd and 4th Grade Teacher at Grafton Elementary School for nearly 10 years, later becoming a 3rd Grade Teacher at Fieldon Elementary School until her retirement. She was active in the National Education Association and the Illinois Education Association, and served as Treasurer of the Fieldon P.T.O for many years.
She was actively involved in her community and volunteered countless hours to various causes, including serving as the Richwood Township Clerk, Rainbows Facilitator, Public School Religion Teacher and was passionate about her work with the Special Olympics where she participated in many programs with her son, Damien, throughout the years.
Janice was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed books about people, places, mysteries and romance. Some of her favorite authors were Debbie Macomber and Tess Gerritsen, with her favorite book being “The Gown of Spanish Lace”.
Above all else, she was fiercely devoted to her family and there was no greater title she wore than that of Mother and Grandmother.
Surviving are a daughter and son in-law, Danielle and Jamie Kanallakan of Jerseyville; a son, Damien Clark of Hardin; two grandchildren, Gabriella Elizabeth and Jeremiah Antone Kanallakan; two sisters and a brother in-law, Mary Lou and John Swanson of Galena, Missouri and Joyce Anita Clark of Carrollton.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Father Hyland Smith will officiate.
Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Special Olympics of Illinois.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com