Janice Arnold

Janice Kay (Bowers) Arnold passed peacefully at her home with her loved ones by her side on June 14, 2022 after a 3 year battle with ovarian cancer.
Janice was born on May 18th, 1959 in Jerseyville, Illinois to the late Charles and Doris (Dugan) Bowers, she has two siblings Kim Roberts of Bloomington, Illinois and Mark (Michelle) Bowers of Alpharetta, Georgia.
Janice was a 1977 graduate of Jersey Community High School. She held several careers over her life, one being a long time employee of Fran & Marilyn’s, but we all know her for the generous selfless work she has done for the community. She has worked many years providing Christmas to so many families through Angel Tree Ministries. Come October of every year you could find Janice working day, and many nights, making sure every child had the most magical Christmas! In the off season, she would prep for Angel Tree Christmas and help many others in the community who needed assistance with clothes, furniture, housing, jobs, you name it she would find a way to make it happen. She truly was an Angel to all those here on Earth! Though she loved to help others, her pride and joy was her family! I am sure if you stopped to talk with her she shared a story or picture of her kids and grand-kids! She was so proud of every one of them and loved them immensely!
Surviving are her significant other, Daniel B Wilson of 17 years, three children Brian (Ashley) Arnold, Jennifer (Louie) Stumpe IV, Andrea (Eldon) Fritz and three bonus children Nathan (Amber) Wilson, Marti (Nathan) Hansen, Jess (Kate) Wilson and 14 beautiful grandchildren Nataly, Hunter, Katy, Alexis, Kortney, Harrison, Charlotte, Lilly, Drake, Lucy, Maddy, Jackson, Annie, Nora and a bonus grandchild, Alex Retherford. She had many special people in her life and so many were family to her.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Jerseyville. Rev. Brent Meyer will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Angel Ministries, in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com