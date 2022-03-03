Janet Price

Janet Marie (Schaaf) Price, 65, died unexpectedly at 3:50 a.m., Sunday, February 27, 2022 at her residence.
She was born on August 19, 1956 in Jerseyville, one of nine children born to the late Charles “Fred” and Carol Ionla (Taake) Schaaf.
Janet was a lifelong resident of Jersey County and graduated with the Class of 1974 from Jersey Community High School.
Growing up as part of a large family, she learned early on the value of hard work and commitment to her family. She was employed as an Order Packer at Cope Plastics for 20 years, and was looking forward to her retirement later this month.
Janet enjoyed a life of simplicity, and found contentment in a good book and surrounding herself with her family and friends, most especially her grandson.
Surviving are two daughters and their spouses, Laura and Anthony Korte of O’Fallon, Missouri and Stephanie and Harold Brown of Alton; a grandson, Lincoln; three sisters and their spouses, Martha and Duane Montgomery, Sharon Smith and Paula and Mike Dahn, all of Jerseyville; two brothers, Michael Schaaf of Jerseyville and Henry Schaaf of Godfrey; as well as a sister in-law, Theresa Schaaf of Jerseyville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother in-law, Joan C. Schaaf and Barbara and Robert McDonald; as well as a brother, William F. “Bill” Schaaf.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Graveside services will immediately follow at 11:15 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Found A Hound in Godfrey.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com