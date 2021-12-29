Jane Margaret (Finch) Bradfisch, 87, died at 1:28 a.m., Friday, December 24, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Grafton.
She was born in Grafton on September 4, 1934, one of five children born to the late George L. and Lela Ruth (Chappee) Finch Sr.
She married John L.”Churney” Bradfisch on July 8, 1955 at Grafton Methodist Church. Their 66 year marriage was blessed with the joys of their three children and seven grandchildren, and a mere 5 months apart, with Churney’s passing on July 10, 2021.
Jane began her working career at Owens-Illinois and was also employed as a waitress at Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton, prior to accepting a position with Jersey Community Unit School District #100 where she worked as a cook at both Illini Middle School and Grafton Elementary School.
Above all else, Jane was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who was always willing and ready for a game of cards.
Surviving are three children and their spouses, Vernon “Tuck” and Susie Bradfisch, Dennis and Trebe Bradfisch and Melissa and Jeff Senger, all of Grafton; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Angela and Corey Wallace of Glen Carbon, Joey and Chanel Bradfisch of Gilbert, Arizona, Cody and Ashley Bradfisch of Eureka, Missouri, Jessica Bradfisch and her fiancé, Travis Burris, of Warrenton, Missouri, Anna Senger and her companion, Ryan Karns of San Diego, California, Abbi Senger and her companion, Brad Paulme of St. Louis, Missouri, and Andrew Senger of Grafton; as well as a sister, Virginia Sanchez of Miami, Arizona.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Waters and two brothers, Forrest Leon and George Finch.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday.
Burial will follow at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Grafton American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
