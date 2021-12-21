Jane A. Pohlman, age 85, passed away on December 19, 2021 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab. She was born October 19, 1936 to the late Robert and Bertha (Behrens) Smith.
She married Glenn Pohlman on February 11, 1983, in Brussels, IL, he preceded her in death.
Jane loved bird watching and flower gardening. She was a member of St. Mary’s Altar Society.
Surviving are her children, Karen (Richard) Droege and Cynthia (Bill) Heffington; six grandchildren, Amanda (Chad) Brodbeck, Katie Droege, Elaine (Vincent) Stahl, Jennifer (Brett) Klaas, John (Kelley) Heffington, and Justin Heffington and significant other, Shawn Liebheit; 11 great grandchildren; one brother, Robert (Delores) Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Cletus Tepen; second husband, Glenn Pohlman; a brother, Phillip Behrnes; stepson, Stuart Pohlman and two infant children.
Visitation will take place Wednesday December 22, 2021 from 5:00- 8:00 P.M. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels, IL.
Funeral Mass will take place Thursday December 23, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Batchtown, IL.
Burial will follow at St. Barbara’s Cemetery in Batchtown, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s School or St. Barbara’s Cemetery.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com