James “Tommy” Barbour, 102 of Dow, passed away peacefully at 2:38 A.M. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at home.
He was born on October 30, 1918 in Jacksonville, Illinois to the late Thomas W. and Grace M. (Lindsay) Barbour.
A United States Army Veteran, Tommy retired from Olin Corporation as a crane operator. He was also a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church.
On May 21, 1940 he wed Lily P. (Brannan) in Missouri. She preceded him in death on April 9, 2012.
Survivors include one daughter and her husband; Janice and Richard VanMeter of Dow, four grandchildren; Cristy L. Crider (Jack), John L. (partner, Sharon Winslow), Kim Baker and Missy Mohrmann (Greg), and seven great grandchildren; Joshua Crider (Kellie), Joshua Gray (Chelsea), Jessica Proffett (Thomas), Jace Crider (Jamie Lee), Kali Sue Baker (partner Trevor Aryes), Matthew Mohrmann, and Alec Mohrmann. Great great grandchildren, James Thomas Crider, Oliver, Ian and Evan Proffett, and Max Gray.
In addition to his wife and parents, Tommy was preceded in death by a son; James R. Barbour.
A private graveside service will be conducted at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Godfrey First United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Attachments area