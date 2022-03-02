James “Calvin” Stout, 97, passed away on March 1, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on July 7, 1924 in Lawrence County, Illinois to Jimmy B. & Alice E. (Paddick) Stout. He married Charlotte Jane Polk on October 20, 1945 in Lawrence County, Illinois. James was a farmer and a member of Chauncey Church of God. He is survived by his children: Karen Cornelius, James Stout, and David Stout; his 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; and his siblings: Naomi Urfer, Eleanor Sheeks, and Don Stout. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, grandson: Jason Stout, 4 sisters, and 1 brother. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 2:00 pm with a visitation starting at 12:00 (noon) at Chauncey Church of God. Pastor Dwayne Sovdi will be officiating and burial will take place at Chauncey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chauncey Church of God.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS