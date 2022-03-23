James R. Woolsey, 82, of Brighton, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022.
He was born on February 24, 1940, in Medora, to the late Paul A. and Dorothy L. (Vigus) Woolsey.
Jim married the love of his life, Janet K. Belt on January 13, 1968, in Godfrey. She survives.
He served our country in the United States Army. Jim worked at Amoco as an operator before retiring in 1993. His real passion was farming, always willing to lend a hand. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and enjoyed hunting, and shooting. Jim also enjoyed NASCAR and spending time with his grandchildren and could always be found uptown drinking coffee with his friends.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter Sarah (Matthew) Fisher of Cherry Hill, NJ; three grandchildren Beth, Jeanne, and Micah Fisher; siblings, Mary Lou, Doris, Leona, Paul, Ruth, Judy, and Ann Renee; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Dorothy; daughter Kim Rhoades; sister Betty Wieneke.
Visitation will be held from 12 pm until the time of funeral service at 2 pm on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to MTW: Phillip and Joy Kirkland to assist with their ministry in Greece.
