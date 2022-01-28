James Morgan, 70, passed away on January 25, 2022 in Jerseyville. He was born on August 15, 1951 in Alton to Russell J. & Verna M. (Gowin) Morgan. He married Linda Compton on September 29, 1973 in Alton. James was retired from Laclede as an electrician. A lover of nature, James enjoyed walking the trails at Pere Marquette with his beloved dog Daisy. Blessed with the ability to build or fix almost anything, James also spent countless happy hours tinkering on his many projects. James is survived by his wife: Linda Morgan, his daughters: Carrie (Chris) Wiemers of East Alton, Jamie (Greg) Wells of Brighton, and Tracie (Dean) Patterson of Belleville; his grandchildren: Zachary Wells, Connor Wells, Myah Patterson, and Keaton Weller; his siblings: Richard (Judy) Morgan, Clyde (Ursula) Morgan, Betty Morgan, and Margie (Clark) Watson; his sister-in-law: Kathy Morgan; and his brother-in-law: Gary Cooperider. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Paul Morgan, Stanley Morgan, Debbie Cooperider, and Donald Morgan. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022 from 10:00 am – 12:00 (noon) at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 12:00 (noon) at Alexander Funeral Home. Rev. Sonny Renken will be officiating the service and burial will take place at Noble Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nature Institute in Alton.
