James Hill

James (Jim) Franklin Hill born August 22nd, 1947 of Hardin, Illinois, passed away at Jersey Community Hospital on Wednesday, March 24, 2022.
Jim was the son of the late Silas and Lucille (Johnson) Hill and was one of nine children. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Jacqueline (Jackie) Hill and their Union was blessed with two children.
Jim was a retired member of the Steel Workers Union and was an employee of Breden’s 66 Service Station, Hamptom Amusements, Lorsbach Trucking and the Wood River Dome. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, Jackie, especially at the Barefoot. He spent his free time with his family and watching/attending sporting events. Many people will remember Jim as Mr. Warrior, a number one fan. Football was his favorite sport to watch; every Friday night during football season you could find Jim at the 35 yard line.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Silas and Lucile, his wife, Jackie. A brother, Denny and three sisters: Linda, Mary and Catherine.
He is survived by his daughter, Liz (Richard) Lehr and his son, Steve (Rachel) Hill. A brother, Mike Hill and sisters, Norma Kyle, Ruth Snelson and Earlita Howland. And his four beloved granddaughters, Macie, Kennedy, Madison and Jaelyn and one great grandson, Liam.
The family would like to thank the employees of the Calhoun Nursing Home and the Jersey Community Hospital for all of the exceptional care they provided him.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Funeral Service will be Friday, April 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials out to Warrior Pride or the Calhoun Volunteer Ambulance.
Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.gresskallalandschaaf.com