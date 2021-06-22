James Clinton Hagedorn, 82, passed away 8:58 pm, Friday, June 18, 2021 at his residence.
Born August 31, 1938 in New Florence, MO, he was the son of Peggy (See) Schallert and James M. Hagedorn.
A graduate of Hermann (MO) High School, he served as a reservist in the U.S. Army. He was employed as a foreman for Laclede Steel for over 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time outdoors, but most of all, he loved his family.
On October 9, 1987 in Camden, MO, he married Sharon Dunsing. She passed away February 5, 2021.
Surviving are sons, Brett Hagedorn and Eric (Tavena) Hagedorn all of Godfrey; step-sons, Greg (Jill) Blackorby, Jeff (Connie) Blackorby and Brad (Amber) Blackorby all of Jerseyville; daughter, Cala (Don) Withers of Wood River; 11 grandchildren, Kori (Dylan) Budde, Kelsi and Karli Withers, Alyssa (Joel) Calan, Kirsten (Jared) Manley, Beau Blackorby, Brittney Blackorby (Bryan Tyler), Parker, Jett, Cruise and Belle Blackorby; six great grandchildren, Hayden and Spencer James Budde, Thalia and Milo Calan, Luke and Emma Manley; and sister, Patricia (George) VanThull of O'Fallon, MO.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2-5 pm, Saturday, July 31 at the Tri-County Rod and Gun Club, 20593 Oak Rest Rd, Brighton, IL.
A private, family interment will be in Liberty Baptist Cemetery near New Florence, MO.
Memorials may be made to "Angel Moms", a local support group assisting mothers who have lost children. founded by his daughter-in-law, Jill, who lost her son, Sam. Memorials will be accepted at Marks Mortuary, 633 E. Lorena Av, Wood River, IL 62095.