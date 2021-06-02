James Fletcher Baucom, 82, of Brighton, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Robings Manor in Brighton.
He was born June 12, 1938, in Durham, North Carolina, to the late William R. and Irma (Gunter) Baucom.
On May 6, 1962, James married Carolyn Carlton, in Chesterfield, South Carolina. She survives.
Prior to retirement, James worked for Owens Illinois as a mold maker and also for Argosy Casino in Alton in security.
In addition to his wife, he will be missed by his son, Blair Baucom of O’Fallon, IL; grandson, Robert (Alicia) Baucom of Wood River; two sisters, Linda Rocker of Roxboro, North Carolina, Irma (Louis) Tapp of Southport, North Carolina; and one son in law, Robert Gravuer of Ozark, Alabama.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Gravuer; brothers, Roy Baucom, Jr, Leonard Baucom, Pete Baucom; and sisters, Rebecca Beaman, Ann Olds, Patty Garrett and Rachel Cheek.
James is to be buried in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Durham, North Carolina.
Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Foundation.
