James Andrew Iler, 47, of Brighton passed away on Thursday April 1, 2021 at his home.
He was born on October 6, 1973 in Alton to Joseph Iler and Nina Spenner.
Jimmy worked as a fencing installer for Liberty Fence in Cottage Hills. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, woodworking, carpentry, listening to music, and most of all, spending time with his family. Those who knew and loved him will miss Jimmy’s easy smile, generous ways, and his kind thoughtful gestures.
He is survived by his mother Nina Pollard; significant other Leslie Jones; children Joey Jones of White Hall and Scarlett Jones-Iler of Brighton; step son Jesse Holt of Alton; grandchildren Kane Jones, Lily Jones, and Korbyn Jones.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father Joseph Iler; brother Matt Frost.
Visitation will be held from 2 pm until the time of service at 4 pm on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Memorials may be made to the family (Leslie Jones).
