Jacqueline "Jackie" Angleton, 78, of Jerseyville, died at 2:19 a.m., Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Des Peres Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
Surviving are:
Husband: Owen Lynn Angleton of Jerseyville
Children: Owen Lynn Angleton of Harlem, Georgia
Sean Edward Angleton of California, Maryland
Judi Boker of Brighton
Rebecca Tucker of Jerseyville
Devon Angleton of Virginia Beach, Virginia
Paul Angleton of Wentzville, Missouri
Mark Angleton of Normal
16 Grandchildren 3 Great Grandchildren
Brother: Michael Welsh of Cameron Park, California
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Private burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.