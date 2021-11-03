Jacob Charles "Jack" Kallal, 78, died at 5:40 p.m., Monday, November 1, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
He was born in Carrollton, Illinois on November 15, 1942, the third of four children born to Sylvester and Josephine T. "Josie" (Abeln) Kallal.
Jack grew up in Jersey County, and entered the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He served honorably with the Army for 20 years, and after his discharge, he continued working in Memphis, Tennesee with the Army base for 15 more years. He remained in Memphis for a few more years, before moving back to Jerseyville.
It was at that time that he met the former Sharlene Daiker. The two married in 2009 and have been blessed with many happy memories together.
Surviving are his wife, Sharlene Kallal of Jerseyville; two step-children, Anthony Piper of Jerseyville and Michael Piper of Lake Charles, Louisiana; six step-grandchildren, three step great grandchildren; and three sisters and a brother in-law, Arbedella "Arbie" Carrico, Joann Lyles and Nadene and Duane Fink,all of Jerseyville; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother in-law, Neil Carrico.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting military rites immediately following the visitation.
Memorials may be given to the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 Color Guard.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.