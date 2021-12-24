Jacksen “Jack” Gregory Warren, 21, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, FL. Born October 17, 2000 in Alton, he was the beloved son of Tricia Lynn (Eckhouse) Warren (Scott Jones) of Alton and Gregory Warren (Renee) of Godfrey. Jack graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 2019 where he was “Captain Marquette,” the passionate leader of the Blue Crew, the student cheer section. He also enjoyed pitching for their baseball team and playing on the golf team. In 2021, he graduated from Lewis and Clark Community College with his AAS degree. During his time at LCCC, he worked as a teacher’s aide in their College for Life program for college students with special needs. He also was a pitcher for the Trailblazers baseball team.
He was most recently a student at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville where he studied Business and was an active member of the Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity. He worked for The Nature Institute in Godfrey as both a camp counselor and as a ground maintenance keeper. He absolutely loved the outdoors, sports, traveling, and spending time with his many family members and friends.
Along with his parents, Jack is survived by his sister Caroline Warren of Alton, his brother Alex Warren of Alton, grandparents Cheryl McElroy of Alton, Ronald Eckhouse of Alton, and Floyd and Linda Warren of Alton. Also surviving are his aunts and uncles, Julie Phillips, Carrie and Rance Davis, Ronald Eckhouse Jr., Molly Eckhouse, and Jeffrey Warren along with numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Loyd and Reva Warren, Elmer and Marie Lagemann, Arthur and Caroline Eckhouse, and Mike and Dorothy Messick.
The visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MCHS Athletic Scholarship Fund, The Nature Institute, or to his brother Alex’s college fund. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and has entrusted cremation rights following mass.
