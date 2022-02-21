Iola Lorraine (Schumann) Atteberry, 90, died at 3:48 p.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022 at her home, under the care of BJC Hospice.
Surviving are two daughters and a son in-law:
Phyllis Atteberry of Jerseyville
Viola (Dennis) Buchanan of Cottage Hills
Son: George Atteberry of Bedford, IN
9 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren
Brother: Floyd Schumann of Jerseyville
Daughter in-law: Carol Peach of Independence, MO
Former daughter in-law: Judy Kline of Kane
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Gospel Assembly Church in Jerseyville. Revs. Cylde Shaw and James Beck will officiate.
Burial will follow at Carrollton Cemetery in Carrollton, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Family, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.