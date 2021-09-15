Henry J. “Chopper” Garrett, 56, died at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his residence. He was born September 14, 1964, in Alton the son of Woodrow and Amey (Foster) Garrett, Sr. He worked as a foreman for many years with Atlantis Pools in East Alton. Surviving are two daughters, Amey Hawkins of Cottage Hills and April Atchison (Rick) of Alton, one son, James Garrett (Schae) of Carlinville, six grandchildren, Jace Garrett, Noah Weller, Gabriel Greer, Anhiai Greer, Ethan Atchison and Zoey Atchison, two brothers, Woodrow Garrett, Jr. of Dow and Timothy Garrett of Delhi, two sisters, Patricia Abbott of Jerseyville and Rosa Reese of Jerseyville and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by one brother, Randy Garrett. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Tim Rhodus will officiate. Burial will be at Newbern Cemetery in Dow, IL. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com