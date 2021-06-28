Helen Patricia Bucher (nee Bott), 86, died at 10:19 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital due to complications from COVID. She was born in Alton on October 22, 1934, the daughter of the late Alvin (Bud) Charles and Leona (Manns) Bott. Helen worked as a medical secretary for many years and was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville. She married Donald “Diz” Bucher on August 17, 1957, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, and he preceded her in death on May 10, 1996. She is survived by five daughters; Theresa Bucher of Boston, MA, Martha Morse (Allan) of Godfrey, Kathy Bucher (Matt Vogel) of Houston, TX, Mary Burklund (Brent) of Godfrey and Gretchen Bell (Steve) of Grafton. She was a beloved grandmother to twelve grandchildren: Jessica Roddenberry, Nicole Popma (Jason Brownrigg), Christopher Popma (Gillian Costa), Rebecca Popma, Patrick Morse (Tabitha), Bryan Morse (Amelia Mierzwa), Michael Vogel, Aidan Vogel, Nathan Burklund (Ana), Brandon Burklund, MacKenzie Bell, and Justin Bell; and five great-grandchildren: Dylan Morse, Eloise Roddenberry, Rowan Roddenberry, Wilder Morse and Savannah Morse. She is also survived by six siblings: Mike Bott (Katie), Tom Bott (Mary Ann), Nan Stork (Jack), Babs Schroeder (Jack), Mary Noble (Larry), and David Bott.
She was known and loved for her sense of humor and warmth; she was the consummate hostess, making every person who entered her home feel welcome. Helen was an avid knitter and crocheter, gifting treasured personalized stockings and afghans to family and friends. She also loved to bake pies and prepare food for her family. Helen’s apple pie is legendary. She was a past President of the Women’s Auxillary at Alton-Wood River Sportsman Club, where she donated countless hours serving at banquets and weddings.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. The Rosary will be said at 7 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Father Hyland Smith will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Jersey County Health Department. www.gentfuneralhome.com
She was known and loved for her sense of humor and warmth; she was the consummate hostess, making every person who entered her home feel welcome. Helen was an avid knitter and crocheter, gifting treasured personalized stockings and afghans to family and friends. She also loved to bake pies and prepare food for her family. Helen’s apple pie is legendary. She was a past President of the Women’s Auxillary at Alton-Wood River Sportsman Club, where she donated countless hours serving at banquets and weddings.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. The Rosary will be said at 7 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Father Hyland Smith will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Jersey County Health Department. www.gentfuneralhome.com
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Helen Patricia Bucher please visit our Sympathy Store.