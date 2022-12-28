Alton
Heather Diane (Chandler) Golley, 47, of Alton, formerly of Jerseyville, died unexpectedly at 5:16 a.m., Sunday, December 25, 2022 at her residence.
Surviving are:
Parents; David and Sylvia Chandler of Jerseyville
Husband: Daniel Golley of Alton
Daughters: Izabella Golley a student at the University of Illinois
Alexandra Golley of Jerseyville
Brothers: Keith Chandler of Holiday Shores
Chad Chandler of Jerseyville
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville
Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given for the assistance of her daughters, in care of the funeral home.