Alton

Heather Diane (Chandler) Golley, 47, of Alton, formerly of Jerseyville, died unexpectedly at 5:16 a.m., Sunday, December 25, 2022 at her residence.

Surviving are:

Parents;        David and Sylvia Chandler of Jerseyville

Husband:       Daniel Golley of Alton

Daughters:    Izabella Golley a student at the University of Illinois

                     Alexandra Golley of Jerseyville

Brothers:       Keith Chandler of Holiday Shores

                      Chad Chandler of Jerseyville

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville

Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given for the assistance of her daughters, in care of the funeral home.