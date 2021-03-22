Hazel E. Agney, age 81, of Bunker Hill, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 with her family by her side.
She was born March 2, 1940 in Richwoods, MO, the daughter of Thomas Edward and Mamie Alice (Stogdell) Howard. She married Elmer Agney on November 22, 1962 in Hillsboro, IL and he preceded her in death January 9, 2004.
Hazel had worked as a newspaper delivery person for some time. She enjoyed gardening and birdwatching. Hazel’s greatest joys were spending time with her family. She touched many lives.
She is survived by five children and their spouses; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Elmer; she is preceded in death by her parents; and ten siblings.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
