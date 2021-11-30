Harry Lee Spann, 77, was reunited with the love of his life, Sylvia, and his Lord and Savior, at 9:59 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021.
He was born on January 28, 1944, one of five children born to the late Harry Woodrow and June (Martin) Spann.
He served our country honorably as a Helicopter Pilot during the Vietnam War and went on to retire as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3) with the United States Army.
Following his Military retirement, he continued to work for many years as a Forklift Operator at Olin Brass in Alton, retiring in 2006.
He married the former Sylvia Ann Wozniak on February 12, 1984 at Open Door Fellowship in Alton, and albeit far too brief, they were blessed with 29 years of marriage and many wonderful memories together, prior to her death on March 9, 2013.
Lee was a devoted and loyal follower of Jesus Christ and enjoyed studying the bible and sharing the word of the Lord with others, praying often for his friends and family.
Surviving are a son, Joshua Spann of Fieldon; two daughters, Nancy and Mimi Spann, both of France; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as a sister, Gayle Mayda of Kokomo, Indiana.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynda Spann and three sisters, Kay, Joy and Dottie.
Private burial took place alongside his wife, Sylvia, at Noble Cemetery in Otterville.
Friends and family are invited to share in a Celebration of Lee’s Life to be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the New Life Church of the Nazarene, 285 Maple Summit Road, Jerseyville, IL 62052.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com