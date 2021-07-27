Harry L. Davis, 85, passed away at 5:26 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home in Jerseyville.
He was born in Jerseyville on July 27, 1935 one of five children born to the late, Harry E. and Hiley E. (Marshall) Davis.
Harry served our country honorably with the United States Army, and was proud of his military service as a Korean War veteran and was a lifetime member of the Jerseyville American Legion and VFW; as well as the former Elks Lodge.
Never one to shy away from a hard days work, Harry retired as a Mechanic from McDonnell-Douglas; in addition, he thoroughly enjoyed working the land as an area farmer and together alongside his wife, Mildred, owned and operated numerous establishments in the area, including M&H Café in Jerseyville, Snoopy’s in Dow, Pit Stop in Fieldon as well as Edna Café.
He married Mildred L. Hayes on February 5, 1971 in Jacksonville, and together their marriage was blessed with 49 years together, prior to her death on September 6, 2020.
Surviving are three step-children, Dulce Garner Clendenny, George “Popeye” Farmer and his companion, Michelle; Rusty and Becky Farmer; a daughter in-law, Donna Hayes, all of Jerseyville; five grandchildren, Cody Hayes; Zach Devening and his wife, Lyndsey; Dane Farmer; Elle Farmer, all of Jerseyville and Maggie Hayes, and her companion, Bill, of Castle Rock, Colorado; three great grandchildren, Gunner and Gracie Devening and Colten Hayes; a sister, Inez Taake of Houston, Texas and a brother, Roger Davis of Jerseyville.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a step-son, Thomas Hayes on May 17, 2020; two grandchildren, Jamie Ann Grizzle and Kelby Scott Farmer; a brother, Robert Davis; and a sister, Gerva Breitwesier.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday. Rev. Robert McAdams will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting full military honors.
Memorials may be given to the Jerseyville American Legion Color Guard; American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
