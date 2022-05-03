Harriet Erwin

Harriet D. Erwin, 77, died Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri.
She was born on October 18, 1944 in Flora, Illinois, one of eleven children born to the late Harry and Eva (Justice) Fitzgerald.
She married Charles Stuart Erwin on September 13, 1969 in Jerseyville and together they shared in 46 years of marriage, prior to his death on December 6, 2015.
She began her working career in the insurance field in Alton and then at Miller’s Mutual Insurance Company and Jersey County Farm Bureau, both in Jerseyville. She then went on to further her education at Lewis & Clark Community College in Alton and graduated with her Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Technology from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. Following her graduation, she accepted a position as an Analyst with Mississippi Lime Company in Alton, where she remained until her health necessitated her retirement.
Harriet was proud of her educational achievements and her working career, however, her proudest titles were that of a loving wife and mother and a proud grandmother.
Surviving are a son and daughter in-law, Charles Eric and Diane Erwin; a granddaughter, Amanda Cassidy Erwin, all of St. Charles, Missouri; two sisters, Bonnie McCracken and Norma Clifton; as well as two brothers, Tom and John Fitzgerald.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold, Jerry, Donald and Robert Fitzgerald; as well as two sisters, Marie Arbuckle and Shirley Campo.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com