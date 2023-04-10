Godfrey
Harold Wayne Fisher, 92, died at 8:48 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville, IL. Born December 28, 1930 in East Alton, he was the son of Harold and Katherine (Held) Fisher. Mr. Fisher served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. He played minor league baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals and retired from Ownes-Illinois Glass. He married the former Norma Croxton. She preceded him in death in 2014. Surviving are two daughters, Susan Gent (Ed) of Nolensville, TN, and Sara Lilley (Greg) of Godfrey, a son, Matthew Fisher (Larry Jackson) of Godfrey, a son-in-law, Jim Day of Wood River, grandchildren, Meredith Ashley Montas (Carlos), Andrew Moseley (Denisse), Molly Zaring (Tim), Jonathan Day (Anna), Tim Day (Gwen), Lauren Lilley (Ted Cadieux), Elizabeth Beusteton (Kyle), and Meredith Repasi (Ryan), several great grandchildren, and a sister, Virginia Murphy of Alton. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sally Day and two sisters, Doris Johnesse and June Fisher. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 11433 Olde Cabin Road, Suite 100, St. Louis, MO 63141 or St. Ambrose Catholic Church or School. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com