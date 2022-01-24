obit stock

Happy Chandler Oliver, 86, went to be with his Lord at 4:13 a.m., Friday, January 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by the love of his family.

Surviving are his wife, Grace Oliver of Jerseyville

2 Daughters and a son in-law:

Wanda Oliver of Jerseyville

Roberta and Tracy Wallace of Jerseyville

Son:

Louis Oliver of Jerseyville

3 Grandchildren:

Tyler (Abbey) Walalce of Jerseyville

Brandon (Kelci) Wallace of Godfrey

Brittany (Nick) Tate of Jerseyville

4 Great Grandchildren: 

Lucas, Kash, Evelyn and Evan

Brother:

Frank Oliver of Henderson, KY

Special nephew, who he treated as a son:

Frankie Oliver

Brothers in-law and sisters in-law: 

Juanita Garrett of Carbondale

Phyllis and Gary Haynes of Jerseyville

Ernie and Barbara Ayres of Jerseyville

Mary and Ronald Cressell of Elsah

Levetta Ayres of Belleville

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Burial will be in Noble Cemetery in Otterville.

Memorials may be given to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Riverbend Humane Shelter in Jerseyville.