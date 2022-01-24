Happy Chandler Oliver, 86, went to be with his Lord at 4:13 a.m., Friday, January 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by the love of his family.
Surviving are his wife, Grace Oliver of Jerseyville
2 Daughters and a son in-law:
Wanda Oliver of Jerseyville
Roberta and Tracy Wallace of Jerseyville
Son:
Louis Oliver of Jerseyville
3 Grandchildren:
Tyler (Abbey) Walalce of Jerseyville
Brandon (Kelci) Wallace of Godfrey
Brittany (Nick) Tate of Jerseyville
4 Great Grandchildren:
Lucas, Kash, Evelyn and Evan
Brother:
Frank Oliver of Henderson, KY
Special nephew, who he treated as a son:
Frankie Oliver
Brothers in-law and sisters in-law:
Juanita Garrett of Carbondale
Phyllis and Gary Haynes of Jerseyville
Ernie and Barbara Ayres of Jerseyville
Mary and Ronald Cressell of Elsah
Levetta Ayres of Belleville
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Burial will be in Noble Cemetery in Otterville.
Memorials may be given to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Riverbend Humane Shelter in Jerseyville.