Gwendolyn Mae “Gwen” Marshall Prough, 68, passed away at 10:38 a.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021 at her home in Jerseyville.
She was born in Carrollton on June 16, 1953, one of eleven children born to the late Elmer Dallas and Carrie (Evans) Wilkinson.
She married Denzil Marshall on July 21, 1972 in Jerseyville and together their marriage was blessed with three children.
She later married Dennis Prough on October 19, 2000 in Benson, Missouri and he preceded her in death on July 20, 2009.
Gwen lovingly raised her family and worked throughout the area cleaning homes for many years. Later in life, she worked for a brief time as a caregiver at Beverly Farms in Godfrey, but the greatest title she ever had was that of Nana. There was no greater joy in her life than the time spent with her grandchildren and the memories they created together.
She also enjoyed scouring area yard sales, never coming home empty handed and later in life, enjoyed catching up and following friends and family on Facebook.
Surviving are three children, Becky Darr of Greenwood, Missouri; Craig Marshall and his companion, Karen Schroeder, of Fieldon and Matt and Hannah Marshall of Grafton; 11 grandchildren, Hope Darr (Quentin McEvers, Haley Darr (Seth Mifflin), Dre (Sami) Angelo, Dylan Marshall, Kaitlyn (Ryan) Raymond, Jack and Cole Clemmer, Brenden Marshall (Anna Poppe), Ashlynn Marshall, Hanna (Luke) Benware and Noah Gettings; 5 great grandchildren, Vaeda and Korbyn McEvers, Dawson Mifflin, Carson and Chloe Angelo; a sister, Naomi Dunsing of Jerseyville; a brother and sister in-law, Loya and Judy Wilkinson of Cedarville, Arkansas; two sisters in-law, Wanda Wilkinson of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Rose Wilkinson of Jerseyville; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Dennis, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Zelma Denham, Loretta Abbott and Wilma (Rev. Paul) Lynn; five brothers, Johnny Wilkinson, Lindell Wilkinson, Terry Wilkinson, Curtis (Ada Wilkinson Short) and Danny Wilkinson; along with a brother in-law, Edward “Bosco” Dunsing.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Gwen’s friend and trusted caregiver, Donna Layton, for the exceptional care that she provided to Gwen.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until time of funeral services at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville with Rev. Clyde Shaw and Sam Shaw officiating.
Private burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.