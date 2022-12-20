Gregory McCarry

Gregory Kent "Sammy" McCarry, 74, died at 5:35 a.m., Friday, December 16, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.
He was born in Pearl, Illinois on August 20, 1948, and was one of five children born to Clifford and Janis B. (Hazelwonder) McCarry.
His father was electrocuted in a workplace accident before Greg was born, leaving his mother widowed with five young children. In order to be nearer to her family, his mother moved to Jerseyville, along with her children, where she would eventually marry Douglas Smith, who would lovingly raise Greg and his siblings, as his very own.
He graduated from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, and served his country with the United States Army during the Korean War.
After returning to Jerseyville after his honorable discharge, he returned to work at Tri City Grocery in Jerseyville, where he would meet his future wife, the former Susan Ray. The two married on February 26, 1972 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, and they were blessed with four daughters.
Tri City Grocery would eventually close, and he continued his career in the grocery industry at IGA and Sinclair Foods, both in Jerseyville.
In 1979, Greg and Sue decided to follow his dream and opened McCarry's Dairyland in Jerseyville. He owned and operated Dairyland for 35 years before retiring in 2014.
Greg was unbelievably proud of how the business grew through the years, and was extremely grateful to the community that supported his small, family business.
When he wasn't working on the business, he enjoyed a good game of golf, softball, as well as bowling, always enjoying a cold Coors Light along the way. He cherished his time spent at the Lake of the Ozarks, boating with his family.
Surviving are his four daughters and their spouses, Pamela McCarry and Jeff Hayes of Las Vegas, Nevada, Shannon and Jeff Olson of Jerseyville, Robin Davidson and Eric Johnson of Alton, and Holly and Andrew Voss of Roxana; five grandchildren, Olivia McCarry (Matt Smith) of Alton, Bailey McCarry of Jerseyville, Samuel Davidson of Maryland Heights, Missouri, Abigail Olson (Trent Roth) and Sophia Davidson, all of Jerseyville; a great granddaughter, Violet Roth, who would light up Greg's world.
He is also survived by three sisters and brothers in-law, Burma Jones, Becky and Phillip Tonsor and Shelley and Marty Vanausdoll, all of Jerseyville; and a brother and sister in-law, Doug Smith and Lori Crowe of Jerseyville; along with longtime friend and dedicated caregiver, Marilyn Devening of Jerseyville; and a good buddy, Eldon Medford of Jerseyville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his fiance', Debra (Herrmann) Stumpf on June 29, 2016; three brothers, Kirby McCarry, Dennis McCarry and Clifford and Janet McCarry; and three nephews, Ryan Vanausdoll, Kyle Vanausdoll, and Douglas McCarry.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Hyland Smith officiating.
Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to Wounded Warriors or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.