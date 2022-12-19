Gregory Kent McCarry, 74, of Jerseyville, died at 5:35 a.m., Friday, December 16, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.
Surviving are:
Four Daughters: Pamela McCarry of Las Vegas, Nevada
Shannon Olson of Jerseyville
Robin Davidson of Alton
Holly Voss of Roxana
5 Grandchildren 1 Great Granddaughter
Sisters: Burma Jones of Jerseyville
Becky Tonsor of Jerseyville
Shelley Vanausdoll of Jerseyville
Brothers: Doug Smith of Jerseyville
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville.
Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to Wounded Warriors or the Lewy Body Dementia Association.