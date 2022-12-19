obit stock color

Gregory Kent McCarry, 74, of Jerseyville, died at 5:35 a.m., Friday, December 16, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.

Surviving are:

Four Daughters:  Pamela McCarry of Las Vegas, Nevada

                            Shannon Olson of Jerseyville   

                             Robin Davidson of Alton

                             Holly Voss of Roxana

5 Grandchildren           1 Great Granddaughter

Sisters:                   Burma Jones of Jerseyville                 

                               Becky Tonsor of Jerseyville

                               Shelley Vanausdoll of Jerseyville

Brothers:                 Doug Smith of Jerseyville

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville.

Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to Wounded Warriors or the Lewy Body Dementia Association.