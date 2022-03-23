Grace Ellen Kanallakan, 83, died at 12:48 a.m., Monday, March 21, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family at the home of her granddaughter in Maryville.
Surviving are two children:
Kelly Holmes of Granite City
Stacey Moore of Granite City
2 step-children:
Rob Kanallakan and his spouse, Demetrius Williams of St. Louis, MO
Christy Lyles of Kansas City, MO
4 grandchildren:
Abigail Wooley
Cassidy Wooley
Hannah Wooley
Olivia Moore
5 step-grandchildren
3 great grandchildren:
Hayden Wooley
Marco Smith
William Duhadway
11 step great grandchildren
two sisters in-law:
Pati Fry of Elsah
Margie Fry of Missouri
2 brothers in-law:
David Black of Jerseyville
Marty Porter of Mascoutah
Private interment will take place alongside her husband, Eldon, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to the Father William Hembrow Center, in care of Crawford Funeral Home (1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052) who has been entrusted with arrangements.