Grace Ellen Kanallakan, 83, died at 12:48 a.m., Monday, March 21, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family at the home of her granddaughter in Maryville.

Surviving are two children: 

Kelly Holmes of Granite City

Stacey Moore of Granite City

2 step-children:

Rob Kanallakan and his spouse, Demetrius Williams of St. Louis, MO

Christy Lyles of Kansas City, MO

4 grandchildren:

Abigail Wooley

Cassidy Wooley

Hannah Wooley

Olivia Moore

5 step-grandchildren 

3 great grandchildren:

Hayden Wooley

Marco Smith

William Duhadway

11 step great grandchildren 

two sisters in-law:

Pati Fry of Elsah

Margie Fry of Missouri

2 brothers in-law:

David Black of Jerseyville

Marty Porter of Mascoutah 

Private interment will take place alongside her husband, Eldon, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

For those desiring, memorials may be given to the Father William Hembrow Center, in care of Crawford Funeral Home (1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052) who has been entrusted with arrangements.